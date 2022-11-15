Wireless Control Center named after Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed

Potohar Division Wireless Control Center has been attributed to Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Potohar Division Wireless Control Center has been attributed to Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed.

According to police spokesman, the Wireless Control Center was inaugurated by Ibrahim, son of Shaheed police Inspector Imran Abbas.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, family of Martyr Inspector Imran Abbas and other officers were present on the occasion.

while addressing the occasion said that Martyrs are our pride, the eternal sacrifices of martyrs for the department are worthy of praise.

CPO said that the great sacrifices of our martyrs are unforgettable and will always be remembered.