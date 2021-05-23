'Wise decisions of govt during pandemic yielding results in agriculture sector', SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food Security Sunday said that as economies around the globe have remained under intense pressure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani economy is still showing encouraging signs and yielding fruitful results in overall agriculture sector.

Talking to ptv news channel , he expressed confidence that despite the testing times, the national economy is heading towards the right direction as the government's extensive measures have helped it move progressively, adding, government has achieved record wheat, sugar, Potato, pulses, sugar and Corn production.

He said that it is good time to invest in Pakistan when the government under PM vision is focusing self-sufficiency in domestic production.

The government has introduced largest ever economic stimulus package for small and medium enterprises to shield against insolvency and facilitated construction sector & allied industries to stimulate growth during testing times, he added.

He said government is committed to bringing about revolutionary changes in agriculture sector on top priority basis and many steps had already been taken in this regard, adding, basic concept of this plan is to promote agriculture sector on modern lines to make it profitable and to enhance productivity.

He said the government was paying special focus for considerably enhance production of various agricultural products, including wheat, rice, corn, pulses, fruits, vegetables and fisheries.

He said 'Kisan Card scheme' announced by PM will also bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through use of technology, enhancing agricultural production and saving foreign exchange. He said the export, Raw material , value addition , fertilizer sector, Auto, construction industries are witnessing huge growth, adding, the value of Pakistan rupee is again stable as government's policies are powering economic growth in Pakistan.

The government took several initiatives to facilitate agriculture and constructions sectors to accelerate economic recovery, he added.

He said government also supported industries during corona pandemic where around 16 million people were supported and asked owners to retain their employment.