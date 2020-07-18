Wise decisions of PM put country on right track: Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary of Railways Farrukh Habib Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely and wise decisions put the country on the track to progress, prosperity and development

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said it was predicted that Pakistan would have shortage of water in 2025, but all the previous governments failed to start work on big dams.

"Many water related projects were buried in files by the previous governments, " he added.

He alleged that all the previous governments started projects to receive kickbacks, commissions and personal benefits.

He said that a visionary leader always thinks about the next generation not the next elections and Imran Khan was a leader who was thinking about the next generation and not the elections.

The parliamentary secretary said under the vision of the prime minister , after start of physical work on the much-awaited Mohmand Dam in May 2019, the government had also started work on the strategically important mega project Diamer Bhasha dam which would prove to be a game changer for the country.

Diamer Bhasha Dam with gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatts (MW) will go a long way in stabilizing the economy. Construction of the project will also enhance life of Tarbela dam by 35 years, he added.

Farrukh Habib said that the project would also help reduce the current water shortage of 12 million acre feet to 6.1 million acre feet while its economic value for agriculture was estimated at $ 1.2 billion per annum.

He said that at present 60 percent expensive electricity was being generated through oil and gas.

He criticized Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party governments for not starting work on dams and said, "the two parties signed charter for democracy for ruling the country but unfortunately did not sign any agreement to construct dams." He asked the opposition to appreciate the good work being done by Prime Minister Imran Khan.