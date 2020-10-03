UrduPoint.com
WISE Holds Session On Crime Reporting

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

WISE holds session on crime reporting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE), a civil society organization on Saturday held a special session with journalists covering crime stories on women, here at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Badar Alam said that the great care was needed while reporting crime cases in media regarding women, adding that the reporting should be aimed to discourage the crime from society. He said that journalists must take-care of peoples rights and privacy as well.

Alam pointed out recently published news item regarding rape of a girl in Thar area carrying the name of girl, which was against the true spirit of journalism, he added He said, "We need to make conscious efforts to treat victims in a helping way while reporting such cases, but we do not.

" He suggested the journalists to read a booklet of UNESCO (United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization) on crimes against women to better understand the issues pertaining to the women crimes.

Bushra Khaliq from WISE said that media persons should also cover crime storiesagainst women with an aim to bring positive change in public opinion and behavior.

