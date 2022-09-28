UrduPoint.com

Wishes Pour In, As Mawra Hocane Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Wishes pour in, as Mawra Hocane Celebrates her 30th birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Beautiful Pakistani actress and former VJ, Mawra Hocane left her fans in awe with adorable Instagram birthday celebration reel.

Previously, the star started a series of snippets showing the pre-birthday celebrations and last night on her birthday she posted a special reel over her official Instagram account.

In the short video, the 'Sabaat' actor can be seen all styled up in a simple yet elegant pastel pink dress while playfully adoring the silver balloon designed as number 3 and putting away the balloon designed as number 0.

"Very Graceful about my 30th," captioned Hocane along with the video reel.

As soon as the actress posted the snippet over the photo and video sharing application, fans started to shower her with so many wishes and blessings.

"Another glorious year and I am proud of you more than ever before.

I am wishing you the happiest of birthdays," wished a fan.

"Happy Birthday dear Mawra, wishing you the best of health and happiness," commented another fan.

Following the long road of more than 1600 birthday messages by fans, some media stars and close friends also took a chance to wish Hocane on her special day.

Actor, theater director & producer Omair Rana posted the birthday wish in a reply stating "Mubarak Ho".

Producer & creative Head of an entertainment Company Sana Shahnawaz also wished the star "Happy Birthday Beautiful Mawra, Always Stay Happy & Blessed"As per the acting journey, Hocane has garnered immense fame for portraying versatile roles in some of the most popular dramas including 'Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si', 'Sammi', 'Aangan', 'Haasil', 'Daasi' & 'Sabaat'.

