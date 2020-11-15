UrduPoint.com
Wishing All Our PTI Candidates Best Of Luck In GB: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that views at polling stations in Gilgit-Baltistan elections testify to the large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voters there which indicates that PTI will be able to win a landslide victory.

In a twitter message, he said "wishing all our Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates best of luck and expressed hope that PTI will win. He said that "lots of prayers and best wishes for PTI candidates.

More Stories From Pakistan

