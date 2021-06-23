With 26 FATF action plans implemented, no justification for Pakistan to remain in Grey list: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said as Pakistan had fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), there was no justification for the country to remain in the Grey list

The foreign minister in a statement mentioned that Pakistan had fulfilled maximum technical requirements regarding FATF.

The five-day virtual meeting of the FATF began on June 21 in Paris, France and will public its findings on June 25.

Qureshi said India was making attempts to misuse the forum of FATF for political purposes and doing continuous propaganda against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan took concrete steps to curb money-laundering and terrorist financing in national interest.

He pointed out that Pakistan "inherited" the problem of FATF Grey-listing from the previous government.

However, he said, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan did its best to get Pakistan out of the Grey list.

The foreign minister said the world was acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in implementation of the FATF Action Plan.