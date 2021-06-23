UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 26 FATF Action Plans Implemented, No Justification For Pakistan To Remain In Grey List: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:50 PM

With 26 FATF action plans implemented, no justification for Pakistan to remain in Grey list: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said as Pakistan had fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), there was no justification for the country to remain in the Grey list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said as Pakistan had fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), there was no justification for the country to remain in the Grey list.

The foreign minister in a statement mentioned that Pakistan had fulfilled maximum technical requirements regarding FATF.

The five-day virtual meeting of the FATF began on June 21 in Paris, France and will public its findings on June 25.

Qureshi said India was making attempts to misuse the forum of FATF for political purposes and doing continuous propaganda against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan took concrete steps to curb money-laundering and terrorist financing in national interest.

He pointed out that Pakistan "inherited" the problem of FATF Grey-listing from the previous government.

However, he said, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan did its best to get Pakistan out of the Grey list.

The foreign minister said the world was acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in implementation of the FATF Action Plan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister World France Paris June Financial Action Task Force From Government Best

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif secures bail in assets beyond means c ..

2 minutes ago

COAS pays three-day official visit to Azerbaijan

9 minutes ago

CORRECTION - Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear ..

19 seconds ago

Coronaviris claims 13 lives, 110 new cases reporte ..

21 seconds ago

Myanmar Attempts to Restore Democratic System Afte ..

24 seconds ago

South Korea Seeks China's Participation in Nuclear ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.