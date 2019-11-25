UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 319,494 Pilgrims Pakistan Tops Countries In Performing Umrah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 01:02 PM

With 319,494 pilgrims Pakistan tops countries in performing Umrah

Pakistan topped the list of countries whose citizens went to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage since the season started on August 31, 2019, according to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan topped the list of countries whose citizens went to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage since the season started on August 31, 2019, according to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Ministry said that 1,339,376 Umrah visas have been issued, the number of pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia has reached 1,133,365 with 297,491 pilgrims currently in the Kingdom and 835,874 pilgrims having left.

"Pakistan topped the list with the most Umrah visas with 319,494 visas, followed by Indonesia with 306.46 thousand visas, and from Arab countries, Algeria was the most prominent with 28.79 thousand visas, others in the list of top Umrah performers are Malaysia, Turkey, Bangladesh, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, and Jordan, in that order," according to the statement.

By country, 319,494 pilgrims arrived from Pakistan, 306,461 from Indonesia, 195,345 from India, 50,841 from Malaysia, 50,775 from Turkey, 36,021 from Bangladesh, 28,785 from Algeria, 18,146 from Morocco, 16,851 from Iraq and 16,223 from Jordan, Arab news reported.

In its statistical report, the ministry noted that 1,088,608 pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom by air, 44,750 by land and 7 by sea.

With the beginning of Umrah season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched "inaya" (care) centers to provide comprehensive services for beneficiaries. The ministry also developed the central booking system MAQAM, that allows Umrah companies, hotel and transportation companies and pilgrims and visitors of the Prophet's Mosque to contact each other directly, thus achieving the highest standards of control, efficiency and transparency.

MAQAM, in tandem with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Information Center, also issues e-visas without the need for paperwork, as part of efforts exerted to achieve one of the most important goals of Vision 2030, improving the quality of services provided for pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Hajj Turkey Iraq Hotel Algeria Indonesia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Morocco August 2019 Mosque From Top Arab

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ghulam Sarwar ..

4 seconds ago

Western Warriors crowned U18 Women’s T20 Champio ..

1 minute ago

National U16 Three-Day Tournament to commence from ..

15 minutes ago

Third Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff Ama ..

21 minutes ago

3rd UAE Government Annual Meetings begins in Abu D ..

25 minutes ago

EGA signs agreement to supply bauxite from Guinea ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.