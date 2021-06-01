With 4% GDP growth, Pakistan steered out of economic hardships: PM

ZIARAT, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, estimated at around 4% during the current fiscal (2020-21), the country had been steered out of economic hardships and was set to achieve further growth in the upcoming year.

"I have good news to share with you that the country is coming out of economic hardships. The GDP growth is estimated at around 4% and has been made public," Imran Khan said while speaking to a gathering here at Quaid Residency.

The Prime Minister regretted that the opposition parties, which had been claiming about the government's failure for the last two and half years, were now disputing the GDP growth figure.

"In fact, the opposition parties want the present government to fail in economic terms, as they fear that if the government succeeds, their politicking would end," he remarked.

The Prime Minister said : "Since the present government came to power, the opposition parties are giving deadline for the end of government in three months or by December 31 etc. But I am worried about the opposition that what will they do now?." He expressed the optimism that the country will achieve further economic growth during the next fiscal year. "Pakistan will go further up [in economic terms] during our next government," he said.

More\932