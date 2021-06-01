UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 4% GDP Growth, Pakistan Steered Out Of Economic Hardships: PM

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:00 PM

With 4% GDP growth, Pakistan steered out of economic hardships: PM

ZIARAT, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, estimated at around 4% during the current fiscal (2020-21), the country had been steered out of economic hardships and was set to achieve further growth in the upcoming year.

"I have good news to share with you that the country is coming out of economic hardships. The GDP growth is estimated at around 4% and has been made public," Imran Khan said while speaking to a gathering here at Quaid Residency.

The Prime Minister regretted that the opposition parties, which had been claiming about the government's failure for the last two and half years, were now disputing the GDP growth figure.

"In fact, the opposition parties want the present government to fail in economic terms, as they fear that if the government succeeds, their politicking would end," he remarked.

The Prime Minister said : "Since the present government came to power, the opposition parties are giving deadline for the end of government in three months or by December 31 etc. But I am worried about the opposition that what will they do now?." He expressed the optimism that the country will achieve further economic growth during the next fiscal year. "Pakistan will go further up [in economic terms] during our next government," he said.

More\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister December Government Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

33 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

38 minutes ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

44 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

53 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

1 hour ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.