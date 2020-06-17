UrduPoint.com
With 95 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Of Affected In Sindh Police Reaches To 873

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

With 95 new COVID-19 cases, tally of affected in Sindh Police reaches to 873

With 95 new cases reported in last three days, around 873 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far,informed a Police spokesman on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :With 95 new cases reported in last three days, around 873 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far,informed a Police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said eight officials lost their battle against COVID-19, all were belonged to Karachi Range of Sindh Police.

Currently 627 officers and personnel were under treatment while 238 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

