With advent of winter, demand for tea particularly Quetta tea witnessed surge in twin cities

With advent of the winter season, the demand for tea especially Quetta tea has witnessed surge in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

With advent of the winter season, the demand for tea especially Quetta tea has witnessed surge in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Quetta tea stalls are serving many varieties of tea like Dodh Patti,Golden Malai tea, Doodh patti gurh tea,Doodh kehwa,doodh badami ,coffee, Kashmiri tea,matka tea,green tea and also chtpata paratha, Lacha Paratha and metha paratha.

The Quetta stalls is gaining popularity in twin cities due to its unique taste and quality in recent few years, there was number of new Quetta cafees established in various commercial areas of the twin cities.

The owner of Quetta tea stall at Sitara market said that they are doing good business due to the high demand for the Quetta tea in the city, adding that COVID-19 pandemic had badly affected their business but now again our business gaining movement.

He said that the demand for Quetta tea and Quetta Lachay dar Paratha was high and people mostly come and drink tea for 24 hours.

Owner of Quetta Royal tea at F-6 said that winter is always best for tea lovers, adding that there was rise in the number of tea customers as weather getting cold. He said that they also started to serve other traditional foods of Balochistan province like Green tea and verities of Parathas and burger. He said that Quetta tea was high in demand in the capital city.

Zeeshan, a tea consumer at F-6 said that he love to have Quetta tea and daily manage time to visit any Quetta tea stall.

Another resident said that tea of Quetta hotels are delicious, specially golden malai tea is his favourite and he use to come with the friends to enjoy tea.