UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With Announcing En Mass Resignations, PDM Leaders Enter Blind Alley: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

With announcing en mass resignations, PDM leaders enter blind alley: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered into a blind alley with announcing its step of en mass resignations from assemblies in haste, which created fissures in the 11-party alliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered into a blind alley with announcing its step of en mass resignations from assemblies in haste, which created fissures in the 11-party alliance.

Parliamentary resignations were considered as the last card in politics, which the opposition leaders played before time in their quest for the power, he said here while addressing a press conference.

The PDM leaders, he said, used the en mass resignations as a 'blackmailing' tool without doing any homework as there were a number of legal complexities, which would ensue from their act.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party would never want to lose its provincial government in Sindh while PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had a plan to take revenge from both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for abandoning him during his last year's long march to Islamabad.

Quitting the assemblies by the members of PDM constituent parties would strengthen the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming Senate election, he maintained.

To a query, the minister said his party's members of the National Assembly during the last government's tenure had presented their resignations to the then speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Mo ..

3 minutes ago

US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Fam ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Champions ..

3 minutes ago

UK Imposing Sanctions Against Russians Over Allege ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Satisfied With Release of 2 Nationals From ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, infects 1,559 other ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.