With Efforts Of Communications Ministry, Western Route Becomes Reality

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:12 PM

With efforts of Communications Ministry, Western Route becomes reality

Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of Pakistan and China meeting has given green signal to several road infrastructure projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor( CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of Pakistan and China meeting has given green signal to several road infrastructure projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor( CPEC).

Due the the efforts of Ministry of Communications,Western Route of the CPEC has become a reality, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The JCC gave approval to DI Khan- Zhob Highway whereas Swat Motorway was included in the CPEC. Kohat- DI Khan Motorway and Chitral- Gilgit-Baltistan road have also been included in the CPEC. The meeting also gave approval of inclusion of Nokundi- Turbat road and Mirpur- Muzaffarabad- Mansehra Motorway as part of CPEC.

