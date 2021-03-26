ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan on Friday expressing grief over the death of renowned playwright Haseena Moin said the 'country had lost a legend'.

"Really sad to hear of the passing away of Haseena Moin sahiba," Begum Alvi said in a tweet.

Samina Alvi termed Haseena Moin as "one of her favourite teachers" and recalled meeting with her in recent past.

"Her writing and her contributions will carry on, but today Pakistan has lost a legend," she said.