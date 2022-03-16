UrduPoint.com

With Huge Public Support, Government To Sail Through Current Political Situation: PM Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 05:04 PM

With huge public support, government to sail through current political situation: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the huge public support would make his government sail through the current political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the huge public support would make his government sail through the current political situation.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Members of National Assembly.

Those who called on the prime minister included MNAs Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Najib Haroon, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Asma Qadeer and Javeria Zafar.

The MNA from Sindh Saima Nadeem, Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Rabia Azfar, General Secretary PTI Mobin Jatoi and Arsalan Ghumman also called on the prime minister.

Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meetings.

The parliamentarians congratulated the prime minister on the adoption of a resolution in the United Nations to prevent Islamophobia.

The prime minister said the government had raised its voice at every forum to eradicate Islamophobia.

He said the government's efforts led to the support on the move against Islamophobia by world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

PM Imran Khan congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah on the landmark achievement of the passage of the resolution.

The prime minister said that PTI had always focused on the aspirations of the people.

He urged the members of the National Assembly to intensify public relations and mobilize the workers in their Constituencies.

The meetings also discussed progress on development projects and political issues in the respective constituencies.

