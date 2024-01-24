- Home
With Investment Of Up To SAR1,5 Billion, Ministry Of Tourism Sponsors Signing Of MoU To Operate Beach Resort In Ajwan Project
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM
The Ministry of Tourism sponsored the signing of an agreement between Sumou Holding Company and Melia Hotels International to operate a beach resort within the Ajwan "multi-facilities and destinations" Resort, with an estimated value of up to SAR 1.5 billion
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Tourism sponsored the signing of an agreement between Sumou Holding Company and Melia Hotels International to operate a beach resort within the Ajwan "multi-facilities and destinations" Resort, with an estimated value of up to SAR 1.5 billion.
This initiative is part of the Real Estate Future Forum activities. Present at the signing ceremony was the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism for the Empowerment of Tourist Destinations, Mahmoud Abdulhadi. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism stated that the ministry's sponsorship of this agreement aims to bolster its active role in promoting investments in the tourism industry.
He emphasized the ministry's commitment to supporting projects that contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's standing as a global tourist destination. Additionally, he highlighted that today's signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) represents a significant step towards the development of the Eastern Province as a prominent tourist destination.
