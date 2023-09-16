Open Menu

With Murtaza Solangi's Efforts, KP Govt To Bear Expenses Of Heart Surgery Of Senior Journalist Zafar Wazir

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :With the efforts of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, senior journalist Zafar Wazir from Wana would be provided free medical treatment facility by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Murtaza Solangi had written a letter to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requesting the KP government to provide medical facilities for the treatment of Zafar Wazir. Now the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has agreed to bear all the expenses to be incurred on heart surgery of journalist Zafar Wazir.

Zafar Wazir who has been serving the national media since 2004 has been suffering from heart disease for some time. His open heart surgery is scheduled to take place on November 22.

