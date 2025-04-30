With pro-investor policies, legislation, Pakistan open for digital business: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that with investor-friendly policies, regulatory reforms and a cost advantage, Pakistan was open for digital business, being a market of scale, agility and resilience.

The deputy prime minister, addressing the two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum (DFDI) held here on April 29-30, said that Pakistan created the ideal environment for sustainable and profitable growth.

He said that the Forum was marked a milestone for Pakistan and a significant moment for the entire Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) community, reaffirming a shared commitment to building a digitally empowered and inclusive global economy.

Calling him an advocate of economic diplomacy, he emphasised transforming Pakistan’s trade and investment landscape - especially within the rapidly evolving IT sector.

He said that the Digital Foreign Direct Investment initiative was built on four foundational pillars aligning with Pakistan’s national digital vision.

"At the heart of this vision is our steadfast commitment to building world-class digital infrastructure. We are investing in robust connectivity through the expansion of fiber optic networks, cloud infrastructure, and digital platforms that ensure scalability and sustainability across the country. Our goal is to create a resilient backbone that will support Pakistan’s ambitions as a leading digital nation in the 21st century," he remarked.

He said that from digitization of public services or equipping small enterprises to access global markets, the government was focused on ensuring digital transformation for the benefit of every citizen and sector.

"This momentum is also fueling the growth of emerging sectors in Pakistan, including artificial intelligence, fintech, and e-commerce. These industries are reshaping our economy, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, and positioning Pakistan to compete on the global stage.

"

The deputy prime minister said that digital services exports had become a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic strategy with highly skilled tech professionals creating world-class solutions for clients across the globe and positioning Pakistan as a reliable and competitive source of high-quality digital services.

"The strength of our digital potential lies in our demographics. With over 140 million internet users and 73 million smartphone users, Pakistan is among the top 10 countries globally in terms of online population. More than two-thirds of our population is under the age of 30—a vibrant, tech-savvy generation with the talent and drive to propel Pakistan into a new digital era. They are not only consumers of technology—they are innovators, ready to contribute to the global digital economy."

Deputy Prime Minister Dar said that, being a founding member of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Pakistan was playing an active role in advancing the digital policy agenda in emerging economies.

"With a combined GDP of $3.5 trillion and a population of over 800 million, it is one of the most promising frontiers for digital investment. At this forum, we are not just identifying investment-ready markets and emerging startup ecosystems—we are spotlighting scalable innovations in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, Edtech, and other frontier technologies," he added.

He said that the Forum had amplified the global conversation on attracting digital foreign direct investment into high-growth markets besides showcasing Pakistan’s readiness, highlighting investment opportunities, talent-rich ecosystems, and reforms that support ease of doing business.

He told the gathering that as Pakistan was prepared to assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization in 2026, it was committed to shaping digital policy, enabling inclusive innovation, and acting as a bridge between emerging markets and the global tech ecosystem.