With Success Of BRT, Old Buses, Wagons Being Scrapped: Trans Peshawar

Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Achieving beyond the expected success with initiation of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, the Trans Peshawar was meanwhile continuing the process of phased-wise scrapping of smoke emitting and unsafe buses and wagon to contain the traffic mess in the district.

Spokesman Trans Peshawar informed on Thursday that so far 226 old buses and wagons have been turned into scrap by the department. The owners of these vehicles have been paid the compensatory payment as agreed upon earlier; he said adding all the prescribed rules and regulations were being applied during the scrapping procedure of these vehicles.

He said a significant rise in the number of passengers traveling through BRT was a testimony to the fact that people relied on this service and considered it safer and more comfortable than the conventional transport.

Earlier to BRT, the passengers had to face great hardships including congestion, worn-out seating facility and hot environment in conventional transport, the spokesman said adding now in BRT passengers travel in air-conditioned buses with open spaces and comfortable seats. The ladies, he said, also have their separate compartments in BRT buses for travelling.

With initiation of BRT service, he said a state-of-the-art commuting facility has been introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

