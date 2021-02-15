With the cooperation of media police can bring reforms in society: Mirvais Niaz

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara division Mirvais Niaz on Monday said that with the cooperation of media crime rate can be brought down in the society.

Addressing abbottabad Press Club (APC) the DIG further said that the police always welcome positive criticism which helps them to aware of issues.

Mirvais Niaz said the police is trying to overcome the shortage of force in Hazara division, for district Haripur and Traffic Warden KP government has approved induction of extra police force while we have also prepared recommendations for the hiring of more policemen in district Abbottabad and Mansehra police department.

Talking about the anti-encroachment drive in the city he said that police would launch the drive with the cooperation of concerned departments, to eradicate the traffic congestion issue besides other measures a comprehensive drive against vehicles without route permits is continued.

DIG Hazara said that social media is the need of the time but we also need to secure important information regarding important and sensitive cases, in some cases leaked information on social media creates hurdle in pleading or probing the cases and moreover it usually provides the advantage to the criminals, in such a situation mutual cooperation is the only resolve, adding he said.

Earlier, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi while appreciating the role of journalists and press club of Abbottabad said that media is the fourth pillar of the state, he said that to make Abbottabad district drugs free is his aim.

The DPO also assured the journalist community of Abbottabad of the cooperation of the police department.

On the arrival of DIG Hazara and DPO Abbottabad president APC Amir Shahzad Jadoon and General Secretary Raja Muhammad Haroon welcomed them and briefed them about the media of Abbottabad.