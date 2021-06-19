UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With Unassailable Lead, Ebrahim Raisi Set To Become Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

With unassailable lead, Ebrahim Raisi set to become Iranian president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :As vote count still goes on, the preliminary results indicate that Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi is set to become next Iranian president having obtained 17.8 million votes of 28.6 million ballots counted so far.

According to Iran's Deputy Interior Minister and Head of Election Office Jamal Araf announced that 28.6 million ballots had been counted which showed that Raisi obtained 17.8 million votes.

Other rivals Mohsen Rezaei Mirqaed has 3.3 million votes so far and Abdolnaser Hemmati and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh have obtained 2.4 million and one million votes respectively.

Though the final result is yet to be announced, Raisi's competitors including Rezaei, Hemmati and Ghazizadeh had already congratulated him for the obvious victory in their separate message, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Saeed Jalili, Mohsen Mehralizadeh and Alireza Zakani, three other presidential candidates, dropped out of the presidential race.

The polling for presidential election started across the country as well as in 133 countries on June 18 morning and the closing time was extended twice until 2:00 AM June 19.

Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani visited Raisi at his office to felicitate him. "We will stand by and cooperate fully with the president-elect for the next 45 days, when the new government takes charge," Rouhani was quoted as saying by state media.

From now on, the president and all his cabinet members were fully prepared to serve the President-elect, he added.

President Rouhani highlighted that since August 3, 2021, Raisi is the president of all Iranians and everyone will fully support him and his legitimate government.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also urged the president-elect and those elected as village and city councilors in Friday's nationwide elections to take the chance to serve the Iranian nation.

Neither the propaganda of hostile countries, nor the difficulty of making a living for the poor or the threat of the pandemic were able to disrupt the determination of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Appointed by the Supreme Leader as judiciary chief in 2019, Raisi was placed under US sanctions over human rights violations.

Related Topics

Election Iran Poor Interior Minister Vote June August 2019 Media All Government Cabinet Race Million

Recent Stories

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

37 seconds ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

7 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

7 minutes ago

Candidates start filing nomination papers

7 minutes ago

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Gu ..

7 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.