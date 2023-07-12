With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands fully exposed: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said with the unearthing of conspiracies for vandalism, arson and violence,the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman stood fully exposed for indulging in anti-state activities for his personal gains and "lust for power".

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of rehabilitation and renovation work of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building burnt by the PTI worker, the minister said May 9, 2023 would always be remembered in the country's history as a black day when the "miscreants" had set the building of Radio Pakistan ablaze.

Taking a jibe on the PTI regime, she said the party leadership instead of building 3500 dams as promised in its manifesto, befooled the people.

Contrary to tall claims of accountability, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa locked the accountability bureau, she added.

The minister said the people would be provided access to affordable cinema houses. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan was now moving on the path of development and prosperity, she maintained.

She said the "foreign agent" tried to create political instability in the country and tried to stop the CPEC project by obstructing the visit of the President of China to Pakistan.

She said "the incompetent, inefficient and corrupt" former prime minister was thrown out of power through a no-confidence motion for the first time in Pakistan's history in April last year.

Terming the PTI chief a "political orphan", she said he first waved the cypher to divert the public attention from his "lust for power, corruption and theft." When the cypher conspiracy failed, he announced the long march of May 25 last year and created anarchy.

And when the police reached Zaman Park with a warrant, the PTI arsonists attacked the law enforcers with petrol bombs and burnt their vehicles, she added.

The minister said when summoned by courts for accountability in the Toshakhana theft case, theft of 190 million Pounds, Al-Qadir Trust and prohibited foreign funding, he was seen in their premises with a bucket or dustbin on his head.

He considered himself above the law and believed that he was above the accountability process, she opined.

She maintained the "dark day of May 9, 2023" would always be associated with "this incompetent and inefficient foreign agent" in the country's history.

On that day, the four-storey building of Radio Pakistan was set on fire by throwing petrol and for two days the miscreants kept trying to attack it, she added.

All the archives of Radio Pakistan and the model of Chagai Hill were burnt, while the APP offices on the fourth floor were also set on fire, she added.

Paying tributes to the engineers of Radio Pakistan, she said they restored the transmission immediately after the May 9 attack.

Those who attacked the Radio Pakistan were the same people who had attacked the ptv and they would never be forgiven by the nation for burning the precious archives of Radio Pakistan, she added.

Marriyum said the renovation of the studio of Radio Pakistan had also started on emergency basis as per the directives of the prime minister.

The minister said the foundation-stone of a cinema had also been laid within the premises Radio Pakistan in Lahore with the objective to provide affordable big screen entertainment to the people.

There were very famous cinema houses in Peshawar where the youth used to enjoy their culture, she added.

Marriyum said cinemas would be built in the buildings of Radio Pakistan all over the country. Apart from it, the musical treasure of Pakistan's history was being stored within the Digital National Archives so that the people could benefit from it.

She said the prime minister had allocated funds in the budget for the renovation of the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also contributed to it.

She said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the party which was building Pakistan brick by brick, which always gave the message of unity, tolerance and connecting the federating units.

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, she said, the country was now moving towards development.

She further said the PTI arsonists first created chaos at D Chowk, destroyed buildings, which were rebuilt by the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and the buildings burnt on May 9 would also be rehabilitated.

She said she was grateful to Secretary Information Sohail Ali Khan, DG Radio Tahir Hasan and Engineer Amir Muqam for the restoration of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

She said Engineer Amir Muqam encouraged her. The whole PML-N KP under the leadership of Amir Muqam stood firm against the bullying of conspirators during the PTI rule.

She said the PTI regime had no development plan for the province though it had promised to build universities, hospitals and schools. Regrettably, they did not build even a room in any hospital.

She said the PTI "miscreants" burnt the memorials of martyrs, mosques, ambulances, schools and hospitals on May 9.

She expressed the hope that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would never vote for "the conspirator" again as they had always contributed to the country's development.

The minister said she had asked the Secretary Information Sohail Ali Khan and DG Radio Tahir Hussain for digitalisation of the regional culture and heritage here as soon as possible so that in the future, no body could harm the archives of Radio Pakistan.

Earlier, the Information Minister inaugurated the restoration works of Radio Pakistan Peshawar. Secretary Information Sohail Ali Khan, DG Radio Tahir Hassan and other officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.