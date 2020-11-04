UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With Votes Still Being Counted, Trump Falsely Claims Victory

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

With votes still being counted, Trump falsely claims victory

US President says he has won in many states including George and Pennsylvenia, and asks on other hand to go the top court to stop counting of votes.

WASHINGON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) US President Donald J. Trump claimed they were near to the victory and were preparing for celebrations.

Addressing the reporters at eastern side of White House, Trump said he won elections in many states including Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvenia.

“Most importantly we have won in Pennsylvenia,” said the US President.

He also mentioned Texas and Ohio and North Carolina and said that there were many states where the

“We were getting ready to celevration our win in this elections,” said the President.

He stated they were going to the Supreme Court to halt the election process at this moment, because it was a big fraud on the nation that results just stopped coming out.

“I’m thankful to the citizens who came to cast votes and supported me,” said the President.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court White House Trump Florida Georgia

Recent Stories

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

30 minutes ago

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

1 hour ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

1 hour ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

1 hour ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.