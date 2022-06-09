UrduPoint.com

With Workers' Help, PML-N Will Overcome Difficult Times, Says Baligh-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had taken reins of the country in difficult economic situation and it would overcome all odds with the support of its party workers

Talking to various delegations of party workers from the Southern Punjab at the Governor's House here, he said party workers were an asset and the PML-N had always given its workers due respect and status they deserved, adding that doors of the Governor's House were open to the party workers.

Thanking the party leadership for elevating him as Governor Punjab, he expressed his resolve to play an effective role between party leadership and the workers.

"I believe politics is the name of selfless service to people and the PML-N led coalition government will take every step, like it did in the past, for the development and prosperity of people," he said, adding that the government was keen in the development of the South Punjab.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said, "It is our duty to make Pakistan prosperous and stable for the coming generations," adding that all-out efforts would be made to achieve this objective.

He said the PML-N had accepted the challenge of coming to power in the interest of the country and the nation in difficult times, adding that the government was compelled to take tough decisions. He reiterated that the present leadership would spare no effort to steer the country out of current crisis and ensure the provision of basic amenities to the people.

The Governor said despite difficult circumstances, the government had given subsidy on flour to the people and relief would also be provided on other necessities of life. He said that service of the people was the cornerstone of the PML-N politics.

