UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Withdrawal Of Zero-rated Facility Causes Unrest Among Businessmen*

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:28 PM

Withdrawal of zero-rated facility causes unrest among businessmen*

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged thegovernment to restore zero-rating regime for five export sectors as it hascaused unrest among the businessmen

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to restore zero-rating regime for five export sectors as it hascaused unrest among the businessmen.**The LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja ShahzadNasir and Vice President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigal said that export revenueswill also be affected by the withdrawal of this zero rated facility andthis will potentially create a balance of payment crisis for the economy.**They said that the Government should introduce an automatic and efficientsystem of Refund Payments whereby 75% of the Refunds should be paid throughthe Bank upon the issuance of the attested copy of Bill of Lading while theremaining 25% of Refunds should be paid through the Banks against theexport proceeds after 30 days.

**They said that government has announced withdrawal SRO 1125 under whichfive export oriented sectors are exempted from sales tax and its withdrawalwill add burden to the government exchequer beside hitting the nationalexports badly.

**The LCCI office-bearers were of the view that announcement made in theFederal Budget Speech 2019-20 has created unrest amongst the exporters whoare working in difficult circumstances but making their all out efforts tobring much-needed foreign exchange in the country. Withdrawal will squeezethe working capital of the industry and dry out liquidity from the market. *

Related Topics

Exchange Budget Bank Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

54 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

54 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

54 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

59 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.