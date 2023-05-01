Without concrete reforms in the system, it is not possible to overcome the crisis with any new setup or elections. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Geographical position of Pakistan is of such importance that any kind of new block or proxy formed in the world has always been dependent on Pakistan and will continue to be so.leader of Q League l

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 May, 2023) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan, while discussing the recent crisis,said that provincialism was promoted by implementing constitutional amendments to weaken the federation, he said that the bureaucracy always has political bases.

He said that non-use of a single syllabus in the country is the main reason for the division in the education system and its destruction.He said that since 75 years we have not been able to determine our direction, instead we have continued on the policies of passing the time.He further said that it is not possible to overcome the crisis without any new set-up or elections without solid reforms in the system.Dependence on Pakistan has always been and will continue to be so keeping all these factors in mind we have to formulate a solid state policy.