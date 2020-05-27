UrduPoint.com
Without Public Support Govt Cannot Defeat Pandemic All Alone: MNA Shandana

Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shandana Gulzar Tuesday said people should follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) against coronavirus issued by the government because without their cooperation the government could not defeat pandemic all alone.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was tackling COVID-19 and hunger at the same time because it was wanted to protect the lives of the people from hunger also.

The MNA lauded the services of all paramedics who were performing their duties with full dedication and devotion against coronavirus pandemic.

She said people should fully cooperate with all the security forces as they were working for the national security and protecting borders of the country from enemies.

Shandana Gulzar saluted the people of occupied Kashmir who were bearing and facing brutalities and atrocities of the Indian forces from many decades, adding they were also facing strict and inhuman lockdown almost since last year.

She lamented that human rights organizations were silent over the open violations of human rights in occupied valley.

Replying to a question, she said women legislatures were playing a positive role in the Parliament and they were not using derogatory language against their political opponents.

She urged that everyone should play his/her role for the development and uplift of the country, expressing the hope that the future of Pakistan was very bright.

