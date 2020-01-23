Without women, concept of development inconceivable: Female MPAs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The female MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly here Thursday highlighting the importance of women in the society said that nations of the world including Pakistan could not achieve the desired objectives of development until and unless they involve womenfolk in the process of progress.

These views expressed by different MPAs during addressing an awareness session on "women role in the development of Pakistan through involvement of media" that was arranged by Iqra National University (INU) here at a local hotel.

The session was attended by JI-MPA Ms Humaira Bashir, PTI-MPA Ms Asia Khattak, PTI MPA Madiha Nisar, journalist Riffat Anjum and Assistant Media Manager Khyber Teaching Hospital Syeda Aliya Azhar. The facilitator of the session was Media Studies and Mass Communications Department of INU.

The speakers said that 48 percent of Pakistani population consisted of women that alongside men could pave the way of prosperity and development in the country.

The role of women cannot be ignored and undermined in the existing phase of transformation adding safeguarding their privileges is necessary to explore new opportunities for them.

The session was also attended by faculty and students of INU. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Farzand Ali Jan thanked the speakers for taking out their precious time and enlightened students and faculty members of the university.

There was a question answer session after a brief introduction of all the members. The students belonging to different departments asked question regarding development of their areas and they were assured that soon their cities would be equipped and updated.

To a reply, the PTI MPA said that the present government has facing a lot of challenges on different fronts despite these difficulties steps have been taken to provide maximum relief to women of the country.

In next three and a half years provincial and Federal governments would not only bring development for women and youth but for all the citizens to improve the quality of everyone's life, she said.