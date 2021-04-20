UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Witness Cross Examined In LNG Reference Against Ex-PM, Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Witness cross examined in LNG reference against Ex-PM, advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The defence lawyers on Tuesday concluded cross examination with prosecution witness in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the associate lawyer pleaded that senior counsel of Abbasi, Barrister Zafarullah had been infected by COVID-19 and could not appear today. He prayed the court to postpone the testimony of prosecution witness.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza contended that a witness belonged to finance division Allah Nawaz was present in the court and requested the judge to record his statement.

The court expressed displeasure over absence of the lawyers of co-accused and remarked that the court would conduct day to day hearing if this was the attitude.

Defence lawyer Saiful islam Sindhu adopted the stance that around 20% lawyers of district courts had been infected by the virus.

The court allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to leave after marking the attendance.

After this, the co-accused's lawyer conducted cross examination with witness Ahsan Bhatti.

After this, the court adjourned hearing till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Lawyers Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

11 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

12 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

14 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

14 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law Obligating Election Candidates to ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.