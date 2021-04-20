Witness cross examined in LNG reference against Ex-PM, advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The defence lawyers on Tuesday concluded cross examination with prosecution witness in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the associate lawyer pleaded that senior counsel of Abbasi, Barrister Zafarullah had been infected by COVID-19 and could not appear today. He prayed the court to postpone the testimony of prosecution witness.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza contended that a witness belonged to finance division Allah Nawaz was present in the court and requested the judge to record his statement.

The court expressed displeasure over absence of the lawyers of co-accused and remarked that the court would conduct day to day hearing if this was the attitude.

Defence lawyer Saiful islam Sindhu adopted the stance that around 20% lawyers of district courts had been infected by the virus.

The court allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to leave after marking the attendance.

After this, the co-accused's lawyer conducted cross examination with witness Ahsan Bhatti.

After this, the court adjourned hearing till tomorrow.