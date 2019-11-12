UrduPoint.com
Witness Records Statement In Ashiana Housing Scam Case

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till Nov 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case till Nov 28.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Khan Cheema and other accused were produced.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced three witnesses including Shakeel Ahmad, Saqib Rehman and Riaz Hussain in compliance with the court directions. However, the statement of only one witness, Riaz Hussain, could be recorded during the proceedings.

The court also summoned more witnesses for recording their statements, besides extending judicial remand of the accused.

The court also allowed application of opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

A counsel for Shehbaz Sharif had filed the application for exemption, stating that the accused was in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session.

Shehbaz Sharif and others had been indicted in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case. NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority, which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of possible ownership of housing units. NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded contract to a proxy.

A Lahore High Court division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

