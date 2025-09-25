Witness statement recorded in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Thursday recorded the statement of a witness in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Thursday recorded the statement of a witness in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf.

During the hearing, state prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain appeared before the court. The first prosecution witness gave his testimony, which was formally recorded in the case file. However, the defence counsel did not cross-examine the witness during the proceedings.

At this stage, the prosecutor requested the court to direct the defence to conduct the cross-examination without delay, stressing that the witness could be questioned the same day.

He further informed the court that more prosecution witnesses would be presented at the next hearing.

The court noted the request and adjourned the matter, scheduling the next hearing for September 27. On that date, additional witness statements are expected to be recorded, along with cross-examination by the defence.

The murder case of TikToker Sana Yousaf has been under trial in the District and Sessions Court, with proceedings focused on evaluating the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The court is expected to continue hearing the case on September 27.