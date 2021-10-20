UrduPoint.com

Witness Testified In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

A witness on Wednesday had been testified by the trial court and cross examined by the defence lawyers in Noor Mukadam murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani heard the case wherein accused Zahir Jaffer, Zakir Jaffer and five others were also produced. While accused Ismat Adam Ji and six staffers of Therapyworks who were released on bail also appeared in the court.

The defence lawyer argued that they have challenged the indictment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and notices have been issued to the respondents.

The court said that it had also called the witnesses. The defence lawyer said that no copies of some record were provided yet and the high court had stated that it would pass an order in it. The lawyer prayed the court to adjourn case till the coming Saturday.

I have to get the CCTV recording, he added. The lawyers of the accused said copies of the statements should also be provided. The court said that the witnesses who are present today should be testified. The defence said that today's witness Mohammad Mudassir was related to CCTV footage.

The plaintiff's lawyer said that there were three witnesses and all were formal. Amir Latif took the prosecution, Mohammad Raza and witness Bisharat who took finger prints were present, he added.

Witness sub-inspector Muhammad Raza said ASI Muhammad Zubair prepared the case docket and he registered case No.280 under section 302. After the first witness Mohammad Reza's statement was completed, the lawyers of the accused started questioning the witness.

The witness said that he was a senior sub-inspector in Kohsar police station. He said the FIR was written in my own handwriting and the computerized one was also written in my presence.

The lawyer said the initial report was neither written nor signed by him. Someone else wrote it and got you to sign it.

Later, the main accused Zahir and Zakir Jaffer met by his lawyer. The lawyer of the accused requested the court to tell them the Names of the witnesses.

The court summoned other witnesses including Aamer Shahzad, Abid Latif, Mudassar and Aqsa Rani on next hearing for testimony. The court adjourned the case till October 27.

