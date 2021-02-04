UrduPoint.com
Witnesses Cross Examined In Two NAB References Against Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Witnesses cross examined in two NAB references against Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till February 15, on Thatha Water Supply graft reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request.

During hearing, the defence lawyer conducted cross examination with prosecution witness Zulifqar Ali Gopang after this the court directed other defence lawyer to cross examine the witness on next date.

Meanwhile, AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the toshakhana corruption reference against former president Asif Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and co-accused Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The defence lawyer cross examined the prosecution witness Zubair Siddiqui after this the hearing was adjourned till February 11.

