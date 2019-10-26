witnesses in Sahiwal Encounter case were threatened of dire consequences

(@fidahassanain)

The analyst says that police held the witnesses and asked them to stay mum on what they saw at the spot.

AHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-26th Oct, 2019) The wintesses in Sahiwal encounter case were threatened of dire concequences by police after which they did not turn up to record thier statement to the court, a senior analyist Zafar Hilali said.

In a tv program, Zafar Hilali said that at least 27 people were the eye witnesses of the case who were held by the police and directed to stay mum on the matter. He said that they were told that if anyone of them opened his mouth the same would be done as was done with Khalil and his family.

In Sahiwal encounter, three members of a family including Khalil, his wife Nabila and daughter Areeba were killed by the CTD officials at GT road Sahiwal. The CTD officials actually wanted to kill suspected terrorist Zeeshan but they, after chasing the family, killed all of them by doing indiscriminate firing. However, the CTD officials took out three children including Omair, Muneeba and Hadia from the car and left them at some deserted place who were taken to a filing station on the same GT road.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Punjab government to move an appeal against decision of an Anti-Terrorism Court in which all accused of Sahiwal encounter were acquittal on benefit of doubt.

The PM said if the victim family refused to be party in the case then the state should become the party and move appeal against the acquittal of the accused involved in killing three member of a family in Sahiwal encounter.

According to the sources, the PM directed to probe the poor investigation of the case and lacunas in the prosecution of the case.

The CTD officials who conducted the operation and killed the innocent family were arrested by the order of Punjab government. The accused who have been set free included Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Ramzan, Saifullah, Hussain and Nasir Nawaz.

All the accused who were set free are said to be the officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The court recorded statements of 49 witnesses including the statement of Ehtisham, the brother of terrorist Zeeshan, and ordered acquittal of all accused by giving them benefit of doubt as the prosecution could not come up with solid evidence against them to prove them guilty.The CTD initially claimed that the operation was carried out on the basis of information regarding the presence of suspected terrorists but the eye witnesses said that the family members were shot dead in cold blood by the CTD personnel and that no weapon was recovered from the vehicle after the alleged shootout.The Punjab government, through a notification, announced the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident.

The Forensic report proved that the firing was done by CTD officials which resulted in murder of innocent family.