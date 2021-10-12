UrduPoint.com

Witnesses Summoned For Oct 29 In Paragon Society Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Witnesses summoned for Oct 29 in Paragon Society case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :An accountability court Tuesday summoned witnesses to record their statements in the Paragon Housing Society reference against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders -- Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique -- on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case till Oct 29.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the case hearing. The Khwaja brothers appeared before the court and got their attendance marked. They requested the court to allow them to attend funeral prayers of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik after attendance.

The court accepted the request and allowed them to go to attend the funeral prayers.

Strict security arrangements were made during the appearance of the Khwaja brothers.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Court Housing

Recent Stories

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments o ..

Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup

15 minutes ago
 When global warming stops, seas will still rise

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

15 minutes ago
 Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Ser ..

Moscow Region Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Service Sector Workers

15 minutes ago
 Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

15 minutes ago
 PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared fo ..

PLA border troops maintain high alert, prepared for upcoming confrontations: Glo ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.