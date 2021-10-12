Witnesses summoned for Oct 29 in Paragon Society case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :An accountability court Tuesday summoned witnesses to record their statements in the Paragon Housing Society reference against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders -- Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khwaja Salman Rafique -- on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case till Oct 29.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk conducted the case hearing. The Khwaja brothers appeared before the court and got their attendance marked. They requested the court to allow them to attend funeral prayers of PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik after attendance.

The court accepted the request and allowed them to go to attend the funeral prayers.

Strict security arrangements were made during the appearance of the Khwaja brothers.