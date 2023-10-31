Open Menu

Witnesses' Testimony In Cipher Case Postponed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Witnesses' testimony in cipher case postponed

The special court on Tuesday instructed the Adiala Jail administration to give appropriate time to the lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman for meeting with their clients

Special Court Judge Abual Hassan Muhammad Zulqarnain, who heard the cipher case against the two accused at the jail, postponed the testimony of witnesses.

The ten prosecution witnesses, including Imran Sajjad, Aqeel Haider, Shamoon Qaiser, M. Afzal, Nadir Khan, Iqra Ashraf, Farukh Abbas, Haseeb Bin Aziz, Shabbir and Khushnood appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel prayed the court to grant some time for holding a meeting with their clients and going through the case record before cross-examination.

At this, the judge issued instructions to the jail administration to arrange their meeting with the clients. instructions. He, however, observed that the case record was secret but it would be showed to the counsel before cross-examination.

The case was then adjourned till November 7.

