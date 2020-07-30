Witnessing SOPs: minister pays surprise visit to Kabeer Walla Cattle Market

Provincial minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk paid surprise visit at Kabeer Walla Cattle Market to ensure coronavirus SOPs' implementation and review facilities being offered to the visitors here Thursday

He reviewed all-out arrangement being made into the market after moving to rescue 1122 and livestock counters as whether they were providing physical aid and required facilities in time? The minister checked out staff presence on the occasion during brief checking of arrangement held across the area.

Later, he met with brokers and cattle buyers to witness facilities to be extended at satisfactory level.

Tiger Force volunteers gave briefing to the minister over multiple aspects of the market. They pin pointed some 'grey areas' and urged to the visiting dignitary to address them forthwith.

Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk expressed satisfaction on overall facilities being offered there at the place. He however, ordered the management concerned to restrict entry held without mask-wearing and hand sanitizing. He appealed people to observe pre-cautionary measures devised for safe quitting corona pandemic during fast approaching eid festival.