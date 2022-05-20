UrduPoint.com

Wives Of Diplomats Assure To Play Role For Women Entrepreneurs In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Wives of Diplomats assure to play role for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakistan

Madam Albana Planeja, wife of Ambassador of Italy and Ms. Mariana Neves Pochino, wife of Ambassador of Portugal visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss matters for promoting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Madam Albana Planeja, wife of Ambassador of Italy and Ms. Mariana Neves Pochino, wife of Ambassador of Portugal visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss matters for promoting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

They interacted with women entrepreneurs of various sectors including IT, automobile, real estate, fashion designing, handmade products, health, education�and discussed with them various options for better promotion of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that women are half of our total population and without bringing them in the mainstream of economy, it is not possible for Pakistan to realize its full economic potential.

He said that ICCI has always been raising a strong voice for the economic empowerment of women so that they could achieve a prosperous career and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country. He briefed the wives of diplomats about the various initiatives of ICCI to promote women entrepreneurs in the region.

Ms. Fatma Azim former Senior Vice President ICCI,�Dr. Afshan Malik, Irum Pirzada, Zaibun Nisa, Arifa Liaquat, Safeena Shah, Nasira Ali, Nageena Khaleeq and others briefed the wives of diplomats about the products being produced by women entrepreneurs in the region and their potential in international market.

They also highlighted the key issues being faced by the businessmen in Pakistan. They said that Pakistani women are very talented and have great potential to excel in the business field. However, lack of easy access to finance, stringent collateral requirements of banks and lack of supportive measures from the government side were major barriers for women start-ups and stressed that the government should address these issues to promote women entrepreneurs.

They said that women entrepreneurs needed support to connect them with the international market and urged the diplomatic sector to play a role to provide them opportunities in potential world markets.

Madam Albana Planeja, wife of Ambassador of Italy and Ms. Mariana Neves Pochino, wife of Ambassador of Portugal appreciated the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of businesswomen, who are doing successful businesses despite many challenges.

They assured that they would positively play a role for women entrepreneurs in every possible manner so that they could further grow in business and contribute more effectively towards the economic development of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Business Wife Italy Portugal Chamber Shakeel Women Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

167 motorbikes impounded in Islamabad

167 motorbikes impounded in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad inaugurates 5 day anti-polio drive

DC Abbottabad inaugurates 5 day anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks fall following prior session's rout

U.S. stocks fall following prior session's rout

4 minutes ago
 Sehat Card facility launched at Khalifa Gul Nawaz ..

Sehat Card facility launched at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital

4 minutes ago
 CIS Says Council of Heads of Government to Hold Ne ..

CIS Says Council of Heads of Government to Hold Next Meeting in Nur-Sultan in No ..

8 minutes ago
 CCA to conduct trial across Pakiatan from May 25

CCA to conduct trial across Pakiatan from May 25

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.