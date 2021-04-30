UrduPoint.com
Wizz Air CEO Calls On Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wizz Air Joseph Varadi Friday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wizz Air Joseph Varadi Friday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides deliberated on a strategy regarding direct flights between Islamabad and Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, a news release said.

The minister said Pakistan had immense potential in the tourism sector and with increased flight operation between Pakistan and Hungary would not help promote the bilateral trade but also strengthen the tourism industry.

Ghulam Sarwar was of the view that improved air links would be beneficial for both the countries due to enhanced investment opportunities in diverse fields.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on working and different operations of theWizz Air.

