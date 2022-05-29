ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKA) has condemned the life imprisonment sentence of Indian court in New Delhi against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir media service, WKAF in a statement issued in Washington said that Muhammad Yasin Malik was one of the most fearless, influential, and revered leaders of Kashmir and had challenged India's jurisdiction over his legitimate right of resistance against Indian occupation.

The statement said Yasin Malik has spent most of his life in resisting Indian state violence, torture, and multiple jail sentences. He also traveled the world – India, Pakistan, EU, and the US in pursuit of a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict, after he renounced armed resistance in 1994, it added.

"Voices of indigenous Kashmiris for plebiscite have grown stronger despite increasing atrocities, forced disappearances, imprisonments and forced demographic changes. Malik with his indomitable faith and spirit will continue to inspire millions of Kashmiris around the world to keep on resisting colonialism until they achieve their right to self-determination," it maintained.

The WKAF urges the international community, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to condemn Malik's life sentence and demand his unconditional immediate release from the prison.'