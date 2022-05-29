UrduPoint.com

WKAF Condemns Court's Decision Sentencing Yasin Malik To Life In Prison

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

WKAF condemns court's decision sentencing Yasin Malik to life in prison

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKA) has condemned the life imprisonment sentence of Indian court in New Delhi against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir media service, WKAF in a statement issued in Washington said that Muhammad Yasin Malik was one of the most fearless, influential, and revered leaders of Kashmir and had challenged India's jurisdiction over his legitimate right of resistance against Indian occupation.

The statement said Yasin Malik has spent most of his life in resisting Indian state violence, torture, and multiple jail sentences. He also traveled the worldIndia, Pakistan, EU, and the US in pursuit of a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir conflict, after he renounced armed resistance in 1994, it added.

"Voices of indigenous Kashmiris for plebiscite have grown stronger despite increasing atrocities, forced disappearances, imprisonments and forced demographic changes. Malik with his indomitable faith and spirit will continue to inspire millions of Kashmiris around the world to keep on resisting colonialism until they achieve their right to self-determination," it maintained.

The WKAF urges the international community, human rights organizations, and the United Nations to condemn Malik's life sentence and demand his unconditional immediate release from the prison.'

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Washington Jail Jammu New Delhi Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

5 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

14 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.