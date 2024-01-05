WKAF to stage Kashmir Day Awareness truck parade in New York city

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) is all set to organize a Kashmiris Right to Self-determination digital truck parade on Jan. 5 across various routes in New York to remind the UN of its pledge approved by the United Nations Security Council 75 years ago on January 5, 1949, for a free plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. Known as the UN Security Council Resolution on Kashmir dispute, the document assures Kashmiris of a UN-supervised people's plebiscite in Kashmir to decide the future of the region.

In a telephone talk with an APP correspondent on Thursday night, the Chairman of WKAF, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, highlighted the significance of the digital truck parade to show the world, including UNO and UN-based world community leaders, the dire anxiety of Kashmiris over the non-implementation of the UN plebiscite pledge even after 74 years.

The routes of the digital truck parade include UN headquarters, world UN missions, Freedom Tower, Indian missions, and Times Square.All US-based Kashmiri organizations are participating in this grand show of solidarity with the people of Kashmir struggling for their human rights as well as the implementation of the UN Kashmir resolution of 1949.