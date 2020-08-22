WKF chief Pardesi hails PM Imran Khan for resuming business activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

World Kashmir Forum (WKF) Chairman Haji Rafique Perdesi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making meaningful efforts to resume business activities in the country but the problems were very complicated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :World Kashmir Forum (WKF) Chairman Haji Rafique Perdesi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making meaningful efforts to resume business activities in the country but the problems were very complicated.

He was speaking in an online webinar on the topic of "Stabilizing the Country's Economy and Initiatives" under the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, said a statement on Saturday.

Haji Rafiq Pardesi also discussed the current economic situation, youth issues, jobs and future government initiatives.

Pardesi also called for resolution of the problems of the business community in accordance with their suggestions.

The special guest of the webinar was Finance Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh while Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal and Member board of Governors Moin Fudda also addressed the webinar.