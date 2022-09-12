WKPO donates medicines for flood victims

Wholesale Karachi Pharma Organization (WKPO) on Monday handed over a truck of medicines for distribution among flood victims to Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Wholesale Karachi Pharma Organization (WKPO) on Monday handed over a truck of medicines for distribution among flood victims to Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, a three member delegation of WKPO led by its president Muhammad Zubair, general secretary and finance secretary met IGP Sindh and handed over donation truck of medicines.

Sind police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon thanked the WKPO for donating medicines for the flood victims and praised their spirit of service to humanity.

IGP Sindh handed over the truck of donated medicines to DIGP Hyderabad and issued instructions to ensure all possible measures to distribute these medicines to the patients suffering from various diseases through medical camps in the flood affected areas.