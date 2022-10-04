UrduPoint.com

WLCA, AFD Sign Project Agreement For Heritage & Urban Regeneration

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 09:44 PM

WLCA, AFD sign project agreement for Heritage & Urban Regeneration

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Agence Francaise de Developpement/French Development Agency have signed a Project Agreement of 22 million for the Heritage & Urban Regeneration, Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its buffer zone whereas the project is for 5 years starting from December 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Agence Francaise de Developpement/French Development Agency have signed a Project Agreement of 22 million for the Heritage & Urban Regeneration, Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its buffer zone whereas the project is for 5 years starting from December 2022.

The project agreement signing ceremony was attended by Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Minister Local Government, Punjab, Philippe Steinmetz, Director of French Development Agency, Additional Secretary LG&CD, government of the Punjab, Kamran Lashari DG, WCLA, Director C&P, WCLA and Khawaja Tauseef Ahmed, CEO AKCSP.

Major project components are tourism, museum, and additional conservation work in Lahore Fort while urban infrastructures, conservation, and tourism expansion in Buffer Zone of Lahore Fort will also be carried out under this project.

Moreover, a dedicated project management unit will also be established in WCLA to oversee, coordinate and implement all activities of the project.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, "The focus areas will be promoting tourism, generating additional economic activities and building climate change resilience for local communities, the project aims to protect and restore a unique heritage site in Pakistan which is Lahore Fort along with the surroundings areas of Taxali Gate. The encroachments surrounding the heritage structure shall be removed. The Mariam Zamani Mosque will also be visible to the tourists which is covered by the encroachments. A link will be developed between the Mariam Zamani Mosque and the Lahore Fort through this project. A museum will also be established in the basement (summer palace) of Lahore Fort under this project."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab France SITE December Mosque All From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

11 dead, 1088 injured in 1040 road incidents in Pu ..

11 dead, 1088 injured in 1040 road incidents in Punjab

53 seconds ago
 Belarusian Defense Minister Says NATO Countries Pr ..

Belarusian Defense Minister Says NATO Countries Preparing for War

54 seconds ago
 Jan Jamali vows to ensure attendance of professors ..

Jan Jamali vows to ensure attendance of professors, employees in UoB

57 seconds ago
 Dengue cases on rise in federal capital

Dengue cases on rise in federal capital

59 seconds ago
 Four dead, 26 missing after avalanche in Indian Hi ..

Four dead, 26 missing after avalanche in Indian Himalayas

4 minutes ago
 Micron unveils new $100 bn New York semiconductor ..

Micron unveils new $100 bn New York semiconductor plant

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.