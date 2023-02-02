(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman World Minorities Alliance (WMA) David Salik on Wednesday decided to invite global leaders from different regions after holding a meeting intended to finalise arrangements for the international interfaith conference to be held in Washington D.C.

The meeting was convened by David Salik with the WMA Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Saeed Faisal where both held a discussion on the arrangements, proposed venue, guests, and day for the international conference, the Chairman WMA told APP in a telephonic conversation from Washington.

On the occasion, Salik said that former Pakistani Speaker National Assembly Gohar Ayub, former US Speaker House of the Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Chairman One-man Commission on Minorities Rights, Dr Shoaib Suddle, and others will be invited to attend the conference. The UN Secretary General's Special Representative, members of the Congress, and others will be invited as special guests at the Conference.

He informed that the Conference will be held in the first week of March along with an exhibition Chariot Ride starting from Lincoln Memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Some 25 families will be on board carrying the oil paintings of Markus Salik to make the exhibition a unique and memorable experience.

Salik also informed that the exhibition of Markus Salik's paintings of global leaders will be the special segment of the conference which would be organised in a unique style at the venue.

He said the Conference will be a unique forum to convene leaders and personalities from different faiths to discuss growing issues of Islamophobia, hate speech, desecration of the Holy Quran, violence against minorities in different parts of the world, and effective solutions to address these issues.