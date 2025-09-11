WMC calls for urgent addressing of escalating human rights crises in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Sep, 2025) The representatives of the World Muslim Congress (WMC), Altaf Hussain Wani, the International Women Union Mrs Shamim Shawl and advocate Pravez Ahmed Shah, United Village have called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to urgently address the escalating human rights crisis in Indian- Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and recognize that durable peace in South Asia depended on realizing Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The speakers at the Council’s general debate held in the Swiss city of Geneva, under Agenda Item 2, warned of a coordinated campaign of repression and erasure: the imposition of settler-colonial laws without the consent of the people, the banning of books and removal of newspaper archives and digital human-rights records, and widespread restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly and association.

They described these measures as “constitutional terrorism” and warned that the destruction of archives risks eliminating evidence of enforced disappearances, mass graves and sexual violence," said a message received here.

The speakers urged immediate international action, including:

•a time-bound, independent investigation into the systematic destruction of cultural and historical records and the restoration of Kashmir’s archives;

•unfettered access for UN special procedures, independent observers, human rights organizations and media;

•an updated OHCHR assessment of ongoing violations in Jammu and Kashmir; and

•the immediate release of more than 3,000 political detainees held under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including high-profile leaders currently subjected to prolonged solitary confinement and transfers far from their families.

The speakers also raised urgent security concerns following the recent false-flag operation in Pahalgam, warning that rising tensions in the region risked escalation with grave consequences for South Asian stability.

“Without memory there can be no justice, and without justice there can be no peace,” the representatives said, calling on the Human Rights Council and the international community to act now to end impunity, uphold accountability and restore the fundamental rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

