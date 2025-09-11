Open Menu

WMC Calls For Urgent Addressing Of Escalating Human Rights Crises In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM

WMC calls for urgent addressing of escalating human rights crises in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Sep, 2025) The representatives of the World Muslim Congress (WMC), Altaf Hussain Wani, the International Women Union Mrs Shamim Shawl and advocate Pravez Ahmed Shah, United Village have called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to urgently address the escalating human rights crisis in Indian- Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and recognize that durable peace in South Asia depended on realizing Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The speakers at the Council’s general debate held in the Swiss city of Geneva, under Agenda Item 2, warned of a coordinated campaign of repression and erasure: the imposition of settler-colonial laws without the consent of the people, the banning of books and removal of newspaper archives and digital human-rights records, and widespread restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly and association.

They described these measures as “constitutional terrorism” and warned that the destruction of archives risks eliminating evidence of enforced disappearances, mass graves and sexual violence," said a message received here.

The speakers urged immediate international action, including:

•a time-bound, independent investigation into the systematic destruction of cultural and historical records and the restoration of Kashmir’s archives;

•unfettered access for UN special procedures, independent observers, human rights organizations and media;

•an updated OHCHR assessment of ongoing violations in Jammu and Kashmir; and

•the immediate release of more than 3,000 political detainees held under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including high-profile leaders currently subjected to prolonged solitary confinement and transfers far from their families.

The speakers also raised urgent security concerns following the recent false-flag operation in Pahalgam, warning that rising tensions in the region risked escalation with grave consequences for South Asian stability.

“Without memory there can be no justice, and without justice there can be no peace,” the representatives said, calling on the Human Rights Council and the international community to act now to end impunity, uphold accountability and restore the fundamental rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Villa ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Darul Jamal Village in Nigeria

42 minutes ago
 Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of Se ..

Korea's exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awa ..

Child parliamentarians recommend raising youth awareness on sustainability princ ..

11 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to ..

Al Zeyoudi meets with Italian Business Council to strengthen trade, investment, ..

11 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

11 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

11 hours ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

11 hours ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

11 hours ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan