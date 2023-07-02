WMC concludes Eid cleanliness operation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Waste Management Company (WMC) has concluded the Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation in most parts of the city.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WMC Muhammad Naeem said here that 34 camps were established in different parts of city for three days of Eid-Ul-Azha to carry out cleanliness.

He said that WMC distributed 20,000 plastic bags among citizens free of cost to dump offal of animals sacrificed during three days of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Later, the staff of WMC collected all the filled plastic bags and transported them out of the city in order to dump them properly, he added.

He said that over 1,300 tons of offals were shifted to dumping sites by WMC.