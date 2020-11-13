UrduPoint.com
WMC Evolves New Strategy To Clean City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:03 PM

Waste Management Company (WMC) has unveiled new strategy for cleaning the city, with fixing two hours daily to sweep main roads of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company (WMC) has unveiled new strategy for cleaning the city, with fixing two hours daily to sweep main roads of the city.

Official spokesman said Friday the management held bound its workers to clean the city from 6 to 8 am on daily basis.

Cleaning of streets and mohallahs would be carried out from 8 am to 2 pm at same day.

CEO Abdul Latif issued fresh direction to all mechanical supervisors to move into fields alongside rest of cleanliness staff.

The new strategy was evolved under direction of DC Amir Khtak who termed cleaning of roads in morning time as vital aspect of life.

