WMC Multan Okays Eid Cleanliness Plan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

WMC Multan okays Eid Cleanliness Plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company (WMC) gave approval to Eid Cleanliness Plan which would be implemented under corona SOPs followed by monsoon rains on Tuesday. It would work out in three phases in order to keep the city clean and healthy.

DC Amir Khatak approved the plan in a meeting arranged here, with CEO WMC Abdul Latif, managers, deputy managers, sector heads and supervisors of the department of respective localities came up to participate in the meeting.

According to official spokesman, all Eidgahs, grand mosques and their surrounding places would be disinfected proficiently in first phase, while offal collected from across the city dumped timely in second phase.

Third phase would be initiated by washing off places being used for collective sacrifice by sanitizing through chlorine-mixed water, decided the meeting.

CEO WMC announced Eid bonus for its workers who would hard work and perform honestly to ensure cleanliness across the city by picking garbage and cleaning respective spots through timely action and effort.

All sewer workers would be awarded bonus over their better performance. They would be supplied food while working in the field. However, no negligence would be tolerated to the way of implementing said action plan in parts of the city, Abdul Latif said.

