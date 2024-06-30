Open Menu

WMC Organizes Symposium On Advances In Medical Sciences

June 30, 2024

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At Wah Medical College (WMC), the first symposium on "Advances in Medical Sciences" comes to an end on Sunday.

The purpose of the event was to promote a culture of research among the various medical science disciplines.

More than 500 students from various medical institutes across the country attended the event.

Major Gen. (retd) Farrukh Saeed, Pro Vice Chancellor of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Teams from Peshawar Medical College and Army Medical College secured first positions in both oral and poster presentations. Principal Maj. General (retd) Abdul Khaliq Naveed congratulated the students for taking a keen interest in research.

